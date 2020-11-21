Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:BORUF opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.63.
About Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien
See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?
Receive News & Ratings for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.