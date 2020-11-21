Berenberg Bank Lowers easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) to Hold

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. AlphaValue raised easyJet to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Main First Bank upgraded easyJet from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. easyJet presently has an average rating of Buy.

ESYJY opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

