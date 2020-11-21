Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Shares Up 6.3%

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s share price shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.85. 540,879 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 438% from the average session volume of 100,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Benitec Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Benitec Biopharma stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) by 82.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,934 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.68% of Benitec Biopharma worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTC)

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

