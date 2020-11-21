Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) Shares Up 6.3%

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s share price shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.85. 540,879 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 438% from the average session volume of 100,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Benitec Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28.
Benitec Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTC)
Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.
