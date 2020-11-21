BELLUS Health (NYSE:BLU) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BELLUS Health (NYSE:BLU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BELLUS Health is a global health company focused on the development and commercialization of products to provide innovative health solutions to address critical unmet medical needs. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on BLU. Ci Capital restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of BELLUS Health from $28.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.74.

Shares of BLU opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. BELLUS Health has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $12.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01.

BELLUS Health (NYSE:BLU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in BELLUS Health by 94.3% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 23,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the second quarter worth $61,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new position in BELLUS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $186,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in BELLUS Health by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 20,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BELLUS Health by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 33,033 shares during the last quarter.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

