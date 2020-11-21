Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 108,796 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $56,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $231.87 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.17 and a 200 day moving average of $245.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $67.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BDX. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.93.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.