bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BEBE opened at $5.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81. bebe stores has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04.

bebe stores Company Profile

bebe stores, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, and production of women's apparel and accessories. The company marketed its products under the bebe and BEBE SPORT brand names through its retail stores; bebe.com, an online store; and 39 bebe outlet stores.

