bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BEBE opened at $5.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.81. bebe stores has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04.
bebe stores Company Profile
