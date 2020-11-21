Basf’s (BASFY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BASFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Main First Bank upgraded shares of Basf from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Get Basf alerts:

OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Basf has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $19.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average of $14.70. The company has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.08, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.25.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Basf had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Basf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.