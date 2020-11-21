Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,296 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.59% of Barnes Group worth $10,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,081,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,008,000 after purchasing an additional 268,382 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,250,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,030,000 after buying an additional 153,919 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 6,662.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 627,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,440,000 after buying an additional 618,586 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 508,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,105,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Barnes Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 494,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,672,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on B. Stephens restated a “sell” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Friday, August 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on Barnes Group from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Barnes Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Barnes Group from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.19.

Shares of NYSE B opened at $45.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.57. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.22 and a 52 week high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.55 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

