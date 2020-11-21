Barclays Trims TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Target Price to $63.00

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TRP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of TC Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TC Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of TC Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $81.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.31.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy stock opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $32.37 and a 1-year high of $57.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.34.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. TC Energy had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.608 per share. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRP. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $524,301,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TC Energy by 11,128.1% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,548,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,895,000 after buying an additional 2,526,196 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,307,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in TC Energy by 54.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,461,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,204,000 after buying an additional 1,574,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 28.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,515,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $273,783,000 after buying an additional 1,461,146 shares during the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.