Barclays Raises American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target to $107.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $93.00 to $107.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

AEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Electric Power from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Electric Power from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.50.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $82.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.29. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $104.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.81%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

