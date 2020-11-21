Barclays Boosts FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target to $33.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim downgraded FirstEnergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on FirstEnergy from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of FirstEnergy from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank cut shares of FirstEnergy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.09.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

NYSE FE opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $52.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.27.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $179,050,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,276,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $208,895,000 after buying an additional 2,994,534 shares during the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,357,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth approximately $40,422,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,318,000. 84.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.