Barclays Begins Coverage on Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF)

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Barry Callebaut (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

BYCBF opened at $2,158.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,167.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,048.19. Barry Callebaut has a twelve month low of $1,860.00 and a twelve month high of $2,256.26.

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cocoa and chocolate products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacaofruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants. It also offers treasury, management, conference, and training centre services.

