Bank of America Lowers BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target to $48.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price cut by Bank of America from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered BorgWarner from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays lowered BorgWarner from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BorgWarner currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.40.

BWA opened at $37.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.80. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $45.35.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.46%.

In other BorgWarner news, VP Craig Aaron sold 4,572 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $194,995.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,913.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWA. BP PLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $736,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 17.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth about $409,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 208,894 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

