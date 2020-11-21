Bank of America Lowers Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Allison Transmission from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $39.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day moving average of $37.00. Allison Transmission has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The business had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 27,292.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,618,968 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,407 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Allison Transmission by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,976,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $624,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,525 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,500,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the third quarter valued at about $33,920,000. Finally, AJO LP boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 33.9% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,051,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,082,000 after acquiring an additional 518,823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

