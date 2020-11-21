Bank of America Boosts AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target to $79.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $77.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AutoNation from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded AutoNation from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded AutoNation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on AutoNation from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.57.

AutoNation stock opened at $60.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.10 and its 200-day moving average is $50.15. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. AutoNation has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $69.28.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $312,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 3,744 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $232,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,977,117. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $456,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,521,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in AutoNation by 156.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 218,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 134,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

