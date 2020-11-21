Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Trims Stock Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in K. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on K shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

Shares of K stock opened at $65.01 on Friday. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $52.66 and a 1 year high of $72.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.28 and its 200-day moving average is $66.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 41.23% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $5,214,208.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $5,276,645.56. Insiders sold a total of 500,001 shares of company stock worth $32,525,064 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

