Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Trims Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 48.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,750 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,850,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,337,000 after purchasing an additional 690,710 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Kroger by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,753,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,027 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in The Kroger by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,664,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,718 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The Kroger by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,645,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,959,000 after acquiring an additional 173,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in The Kroger by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,576,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Kroger stock opened at $32.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.62. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $37.22.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $30.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Bank of America cut shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Kroger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of The Kroger in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.39.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 6,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $203,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,142.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen M. Mckinney sold 10,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,478 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

