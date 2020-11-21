Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 788 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,988 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 65.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Amphenol by 50.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 36.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 470 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.75.

In related news, VP David M. Silverman sold 23,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.93, for a total transaction of $2,629,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,041. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Dieter Ehrmanntraut sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 510,119 shares of company stock valued at $59,770,809 over the last 90 days. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $127.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.77. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

Featured Story: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.