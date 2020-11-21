Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 2,553 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 17.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

NASDAQ COUP opened at $314.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $292.19 and its 200-day moving average is $272.81. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $99.01 and a 12-month high of $353.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.15 and a beta of 1.52.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COUP shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $242.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. FBN Securities boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.42.

In related news, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $369,996.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,314.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.17, for a total transaction of $978,809.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,706,915.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,225 shares of company stock worth $51,626,218. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.