Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 2,293 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,293 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TROW. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 423.1% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 183.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 76.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW opened at $137.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.15. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.24.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.67.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

