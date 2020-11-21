Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 1,893 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Match Group by 985.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Match Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.55.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $130.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.47. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $141.80.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $639.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.65 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 17.95%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,918 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $2,808,733.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,379.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

