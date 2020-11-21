Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 15,968 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Zscaler from $89.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zscaler from $104.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Zscaler from $152.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Zscaler from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.13.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 3,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $471,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,511.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 972 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $122,899.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,399,295.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 264,781 shares of company stock worth $35,558,839 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $143.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $163.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of -160.69 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.13.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $125.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

