Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Corteva were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 71.5% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new position in Corteva in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 164.6% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Corteva by 133.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new position in Corteva in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Corteva from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corteva has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.32, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.70. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $37.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

