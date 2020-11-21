Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 35.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,575 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 13,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,370,476.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $43,837.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPT. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.14.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $99.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 52.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $120.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $265.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.82 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 164 properties containing 56,112 apartment homes across the United States.

