Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.56% of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 81.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 22,147 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 42.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 859.4% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 22,612 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PTF opened at $124.98 on Friday. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a one year low of $36.25 and a one year high of $129.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.04.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

