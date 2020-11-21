Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases Shares of 228,400 Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 228,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENIA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Enel Américas by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Enel Américas by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Enel Américas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enel Américas by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Enel Américas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 7.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENIA opened at $7.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.34. Enel Américas S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $11.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.08.

ENIA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Enel Américas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Enel Américas from $10.00 to $9.20 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11,267 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 24.7 million distribution customers.

