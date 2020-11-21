Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 2,843 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,431 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at about $799,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total transaction of $297,906.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $884,943.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,037 shares in the company, valued at $269,209.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,072 shares of company stock worth $5,443,133 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $118.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.11. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $151.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.61.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.