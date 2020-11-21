Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 1,654 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,829 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in eBay were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 790.7% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 53,869 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $2,979,494.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,093,432.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 41,034 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,972.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,722 shares of company stock worth $5,882,593 in the last three months. 5.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet raised shares of eBay from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.64.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $48.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.43. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $61.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

