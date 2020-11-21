Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 1,566 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 9.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Sysco by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,693,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,395,000 after buying an additional 636,403 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Sysco by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 71,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in Sysco by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 17,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YCG LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.22.

NYSE SYY opened at $70.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.70. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $85.98.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 89.55%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $126,891,644.46. Insiders have sold a total of 1,763,297 shares of company stock worth $127,561,160 in the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

