Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 26.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,243,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.6% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,565,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $1,368,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 98.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,580.00 to $1,520.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,317.95.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total value of $3,359,267.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,960.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,292.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,284.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,163.65. The company has a market capitalization of $36.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.43. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.00 and a 1-year high of $1,384.46.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 2,580 restaurants in the United States; 39 international Chipotle restaurants; and 3 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

