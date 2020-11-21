Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Invests $855,000 in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 5.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 1,097.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 670,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,184,000 after purchasing an additional 614,980 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 37.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 16,263 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 13.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Catalent by 11.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 182,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $15,673,688.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $244,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,858 shares of company stock worth $18,387,619. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Catalent from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Catalent from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.44.

Catalent stock opened at $103.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.59. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $120.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.82.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

