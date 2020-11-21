Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Invests $1.28 Million in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 51.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald P. Vargo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.73, for a total value of $162,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,245.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.88, for a total transaction of $1,105,800.96. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,201 shares of company stock valued at $4,650,494. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPAM opened at $341.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.80, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.97 and a fifty-two week high of $356.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $333.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.34.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.55 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $390.00 to $392.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, VTB Capital cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.87.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

