Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $70.27 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $70.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.73.

