Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.13% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 516,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,394,000 after purchasing an additional 32,253 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF by 301.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 400,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,276,000 after purchasing an additional 300,983 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter worth $10,801,000. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 114,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF by 57.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 37,413 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA HEZU opened at $30.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.01. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $19.36 and a 1 year high of $33.15.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.