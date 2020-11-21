Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 161.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,396 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Chewy by 624.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Chewy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chewy in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 531.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chewy in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $4,316,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,955 shares in the company, valued at $9,741,084.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 32,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $2,283,989.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,440.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,868 shares of company stock valued at $8,575,333. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Chewy in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chewy from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Chewy from $59.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chewy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chewy from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $68.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.65. The company has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of -124.93 and a beta of -0.11. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $74.84.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

