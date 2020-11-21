Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $862,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 6,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYR stock opened at $84.92 on Friday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $56.27 and a 52-week high of $100.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.02.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

