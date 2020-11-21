Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $836,000 Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Hershey by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,565,000 after buying an additional 22,678 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in The Hershey by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in The Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Hershey by 535.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,551,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in The Hershey by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 99,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hershey stock opened at $147.78 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $161.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.99.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.71%.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $350,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,121 shares in the company, valued at $23,168,127.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total transaction of $36,357.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,604.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,256 shares of company stock valued at $738,682 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

HSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on The Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Hershey in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded The Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.13.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

