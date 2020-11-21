Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $814,000 Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $769,893,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,413,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,120 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,124,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,665,000 after buying an additional 718,914 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 233.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 708,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,687,000 after buying an additional 496,537 shares during the period. Finally, Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $107,048,000. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $260.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.02 and a beta of 1.62. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $109.18 and a 1 year high of $299.67.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPOT. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Cfra raised Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.04.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

