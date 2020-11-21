Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $718,000 Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 890.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Paychex were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Balentine LLC raised its position in Paychex by 76.2% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $90.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $94.95. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.96 and its 200 day moving average is $76.42.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 11th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Paychex had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The company had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.92.

In related news, Director Joseph Doody sold 10,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.09, for a total value of $941,159.80. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 10,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $892,081.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,215.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 556,920 shares of company stock worth $48,110,881. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

