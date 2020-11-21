Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 56.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.87.

Shares of APD opened at $270.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $289.99 and a 200-day moving average of $273.13. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $167.43 and a one year high of $327.89. The company has a market cap of $59.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

