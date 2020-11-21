Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $1.50 Million Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,490 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LEN. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Lennar by 2,710.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,154,000 after buying an additional 1,728,053 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Lennar by 103,874.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,195,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,677,000 after buying an additional 1,194,552 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Lennar by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,648,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $788,095,000 after buying an additional 382,465 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,585,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,853,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of LEN stock opened at $75.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 13.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.10. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $86.80.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Lennar’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 17.42%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LEN. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lennar from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. 140166 raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.72.

In other Lennar news, insider David M. Collins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 128,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $9,818,839.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,529,234.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,964 shares of company stock valued at $12,824,118 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.