Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,972 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,803,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,525,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,087 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 43.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,504,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $189,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,960 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 468.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,004,624 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,758,000 after purchasing an additional 827,776 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 82.1% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,829,989 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $94,281,000 after purchasing an additional 824,989 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth $34,560,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

Shares of MU stock opened at $61.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.71. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $62.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,168 shares in the company, valued at $11,170,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 11,668 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $713,614.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,852,855.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,488,935 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.