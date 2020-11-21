Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 29,158 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,211,000. Asset Management Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 241,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 35,727 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 187,107 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 23,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Electric from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.89.

Shares of GE stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.87. The stock has a market cap of $85.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.76. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

