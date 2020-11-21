Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Chegg were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the second quarter valued at $45,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Chegg in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $71.02 on Friday. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $89.99. The company has a current ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -355.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.11.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $102,681.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 138,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,738,166.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $1,977,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,971,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,240,905.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,584 shares of company stock valued at $7,139,614 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CHGG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Chegg in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chegg from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chegg from $67.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Chegg from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Chegg from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

