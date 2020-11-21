Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Holdings in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 139.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,649 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Europe ETF worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 186,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 327.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEV opened at $45.97 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.67.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

