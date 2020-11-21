Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,104 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.15% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, RHS Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:IGOV opened at $54.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.41 and its 200 day moving average is $52.21. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.20.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.