Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,072 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 438.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 58,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after buying an additional 47,319 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 102,846 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after buying an additional 22,605 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 94,658 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,825,000 after buying an additional 29,616 shares during the period. Baker Chad R purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,123,000. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.19.

TMUS opened at $129.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $160.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $132.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,337,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

