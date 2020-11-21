Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 987,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 211,297 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 0.9% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $95,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 250.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. FAI Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $114.57 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $349.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Independent Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.34.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

