Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.06% of Silk Road Medical worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 103.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $697,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,635 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $396,242.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,817.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,198 shares of company stock valued at $5,757,517. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

SILK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silk Road Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.75.

NASDAQ SILK opened at $59.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.50, a current ratio of 15.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.89 and a beta of 1.70. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $75.80.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 43.15% and a negative net margin of 52.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

