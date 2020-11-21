Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Cuts Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Roku were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Roku during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 225.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 153.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Roku in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Roku in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. 140166 boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Roku from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.92.

In other news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.38, for a total value of $1,877,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,609.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,866. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 310,872 shares of company stock worth $56,690,492 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku stock opened at $263.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of -228.82 and a beta of 1.81. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $265.97.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

